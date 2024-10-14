Keegan Caldwell: Strategic AI IP Management Needed to Maximize Exit Valuation, Funding Opportunities

Businesses should build up a comprehensive artificial intelligence intellectual property portfolio as part of a strategic IP management approach that aims to maximize exit valuations or funding opportunities, according to Keegan Caldwell, global managing partner at global law firm Caldwell.

Such a portfolio should go beyond algorithms to encompass unique datasets, training methodologies and application-specific implementations, Caldwell said in an article posted Thursday on his firm’s website.

Businesses should also do regular IP audits and valuations due to the evolving nature of AI; take advantage of their IP portfolios to form partnerships and reach licensing deals; ensure that their IP strategy aligns with long-term business objectives, including acquisition by another company; and anticipate rigorous due diligence when preparing for an exit or seeking funding.

Caldwell believes that IP will become increasingly important in the era of AI, whose market size is projected to reach a value of $1.8 trillion by 2030.

“By embracing a proactive approach to IP management, companies can not only protect their innovations but also unlock new opportunities for growth, partnerships and, ultimately, successful exits,” Caldwell said.