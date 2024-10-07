Jeremy Travis Named Head of Tetra Tech’s Government Services Group

Jeremy Travis , who has nearly 20 years of experience at Tetra Tech, announced on LinkedIn Sunday his appointment as president of the company’s government services group.

He now oversees operations across the U.S. government, federal information technology, global development services and U.S. infrastructure divisions, which together employ over 14,000 professionals worldwide.

Travis began his career at Tetra Tech as a director and program manager, later advancing to operations manager, vice president and president roles.

Before Tetra Tech, he worked as a project environmental scientist and manager at Mactec Engineering and Consulting and as an environmental scientist at Geologic Services Corporation.

An expert in environmental engineering and hazardous material management, Travis has managed multidisciplinary projects for various U.S. government agencies and global commercial clients.