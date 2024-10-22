James Richberg Joins Mattermost Federal as Board Member

Collaboration platform provider Mattermost Federal has announced the appointment of James Richberg to its board of directors, effective Sept. 1. The company said Monday that its new board member possesses an extensive background and experience in cybersecurity, including solutions and strategies.

Invaluable Contribution

Commenting on the appointment, Mattermost Federal CEO Corey Hulen said, “We are excited to welcome James Richberg to the Mattermost Federal Board. His deep expertise in cybersecurity, risk management, and public-private collaboration will be invaluable as we continue to expand our solutions to address the unique challenges of the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure sectors.”

Professional Background

Richberg’s career includes time spent in the private sector, having at one time served as field chief information security officer at a NASDAQ 100 global cybersecurity company. He had also served in the public sector, at one time working as a senior U.S. government cyber intelligence executive.

Richberg is the recipient of multiple accolades, including the Presidential Rank Award.