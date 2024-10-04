in News

IS&S Now Licensed Manufacturer of Honeywell Military Display Generators and Flight Control Computers

Aerospace company Innovative Solutions & Support has acquired a license to manufacture, upgrade and repair military display generators and flight control computers from Honeywell.

IS&S said Thursday that the agreement grants it exclusive intellectual property rights and provides for the transfer of existing inventory to enable continued product manufacturing and support.

Commenting on the deal, IS&S CEO Shahram Askarpour said, “We are pleased to secure this exclusive licensing agreement from Honeywell, further building on our recent successful transactions with this important strategic partner.”

“This latest transaction not only strengthens our position in the military aviation market, but also enables us to further gain operational efficiencies,” Askarpour added.

Written by Jerry Petersen

