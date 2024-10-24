Iridium, EACOWT Partner to Boost Satellite Services

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies, jointly operating under the Eutelsat Group as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary, have partnered with Iridium Communications to enhance satellite services for U.S. government customers.

Under the agreement, EACOWT said Wednesday it will use Iridium’s Certus platform and satellite time and location services to offer enhanced low Earth orbit satellite connectivity and out-of-band management for remote terminals.

OneWeb’s network of over 600 LEO satellites will combine with Iridium Certus’ global, weather-resistant L-band service to provide an alternate and reliable source of positioning, navigation and timing for mission-critical operations and government infrastructure.

Scott Scheimreif , executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, commented, “The combination of our highly resilient and reliable Iridium Certus and STL services, coupled with EACOWT’s robust, high-speed, low-latency solution, is a significant step forward in addressing the needs of the U.S. government market.”

Scheimreif added, “This partnership provides each of our companies the platform for continued innovation to deliver integrated service offerings into the future.”