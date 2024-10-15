Iridium Appoints Kalliroi Landry as Government Programs Director

Iridium Communications has named Kalliroi Landry, a retired U.S. Space Force colonel, as government programs director, Fierce Network reported Monday.

In this capacity, Landry will facilitate engagement with Department of Defense communities to advance data sharing, collaboration, transparency and adoption of commercial platforms.

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, said Landry will help the company strengthen its relationships with DOD and other key partners.

“Kalli’s deep understanding of the DoD mission needs makes her uniquely qualified to help expand Iridium’s strategic role with the DoD and help deliver Iridium Connected solutions in support of the modern-day warfighter,” added Scheimreif.

Landry most recently served as chief of the support cell at the Space Development Agency, where she led planning, acquisition and deployment of ground and user terminal systems and launch services that support the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

During her military career, the newly appointed government programs chief held space acquisition assignments across various areas, including satellite operations, research and development, program management, developmental planning, acquisition policy and range management.