in Executive Moves, News

Iridium Appoints Kalliroi Landry as Government Programs Director

Iridium
Iridium Appoints Kalliroi Landry as Government Programs Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Iridium Communications has named Kalliroi Landry, a retired U.S. Space Force colonel, as government programs director, Fierce Network reported Monday.

In this capacity, Landry will facilitate engagement with Department of Defense communities to advance data sharing, collaboration, transparency and adoption of commercial platforms.

Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president of government programs at Iridium, said Landry will help the company strengthen its relationships with DOD and other key partners.

“Kalli’s deep understanding of the DoD mission needs makes her uniquely qualified to help expand Iridium’s strategic role with the DoD and help deliver Iridium Connected solutions in support of the modern-day warfighter,” added Scheimreif.

Landry most recently served as chief of the support cell at the Space Development Agency, where she led planning, acquisition and deployment of ground and user terminal systems and launch services that support the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

During her military career, the newly appointed government programs chief held space acquisition assignments across various areas, including satellite operations, research and development, program management, developmental planning, acquisition policy and range management.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Radiance & Ignite Fueling Innovation Form New Joint Venture - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Radiance & Ignite Fueling Innovation Form New Joint Venture
Intelsat Completes Army Managed Satcom Services Support Pilot - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intelsat Completes Army Managed Satcom Services Support Pilot