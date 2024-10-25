Interos Secures Investment From Blue Owl Capital

Interos has raised $40 million in funding from asset management firm Blue Owl Capital and announced plans to use the investment to expand its artificial intelligence capabilities, strengthen its product-led growth strategy and broaden its go-to-market model.

“The investment from Blue Owl is a vote of confidence for our vision into AI-powered predictive analytics,” Interos CEO Theodore Krantz said in a statement published Thursday on LinkedIn.

The chief executive added that the company is primed to advance the adoption of its platform across the entire supply chain risk lifecycle.

Interos Chairman Dave DeWalt stated that the current global supply chain environment presents a market opportunity for companies like Interos.

“With this new infusion of growth capital, Interos is well-positioned to drive additional innovation and bring trust and transparency to global supply chains,” the founder and CEO of NightDragon added.

About Interos

Founded in 2005, Interos uses AI to accelerate the mapping and monitoring of millions of suppliers and provide supply chain risk intelligence to help protect organizations from cyberattacks, regulatory fines, unethical labor and other critical vulnerabilities.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company has supported government, public sector and commercial customers worldwide.