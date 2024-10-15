Intelsat Completes Army Managed Satcom Services Support Pilot

Intelsat provided the U.S. Army with fully managed multi-orbit satellite communications support during a 12-month pilot program that was recently completed.

The company said Monday that work under the Army SATCOM as a Managed Service Pilot included conducting pilots at 10 locations around the globe with varying conditions and terrain and ensuring that the managed service and equipment were in use for nine months.

To carry out the work, Intelsat provided commercial low Earth orbit satellite service as well as geostationary connectivity via Intelsat Flex services.

Commenting on the effort, Intelsat’s David Broadbent said, “This 12-month pilot program demonstrated how a commercially managed SATCOM model can deliver the latest equipment and highest level of customer service with efficiency and effectiveness for mission-critical rapid deployment.”

“The Intelsat system enables the Army to re-deploy turnkey SATCOM solutions, where and when they’re needed. This program demonstrates that we can create the flexibility to quickly respond to different types of missions and operations around the globe,” added Broadbent, who was named Intelsat president of government solutions in November 2023.

The SATaaMS Pilot program was conducted under a contract the Army awarded Intelsat in September 2023.