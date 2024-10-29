Inside DHS’ Push to Strengthen AI Leadership

The Department of Homeland Security is on a journey to unlock the benefits artificial intelligence has to offer. Ensuring AI tools are deployed responsibly requires a skilled team of experts with a strong understanding of the technology, and the department is taking steps to bolster its AI workforce.

DHS’ AI Strategy

In March, DHS published its first-ever AI Roadmap , which set three lines of effort to guide its AI endeavors:

Responsibly leveraging AI to advance homeland security missions

Promoting nationwide AI safety and security

Continuing to lead in AI through strong, cohesive partnerships

DHS’ efforts to integrate AI with care are guided by an emphasis on trust and rigorous testing to ensure the protection of privacy, civil rights and civil liberties; address any harmful biases; and maintain transparency with its workforce and customers.

Though AI presents many opportunities for DHS, the strategy highlights several challenges that have emerged as adversaries simultaneously pursue the technology, most notably the risk of large-scale AI-based attacks on critical infrastructure. Cyber and physical security, the strategy states, “is foundational to the safety and security of AI.”

DHS Enhancing AI Leadership Team

To support its AI goals, DHS is investing heavily in its AI leadership team. One way the department has done so is the establishment of its AI Corps , a group of AI experts led by Director Michael Boyce . Formed in June, the team is focused on the intersection of responsible AI and cybersecurity, critical infrastructure, immigration services and more.

The formation of the unit followed the September 2023 appointment of Eric Hysen as DHS’ inaugural chief AI officer . In this position, Hysen, who also serves as CIO of the department, is responsible for driving responsible AI innovation, FedScoop reported.

Meet the “DHS’ New AI Corps” Panelists

Matt Gilkeson

Matt Gilkeson

Matt Gilkeson is chief technology officer and chief data officer of the Transportation Security Administration, where he leads agency initiatives concerning data governance, data sharing, technology innovation and AI.

Gilkeson has been with TSA for over 11 years. Prior to assuming his current role, he was director of the agency’s Innovation Task Force. Before joining TSA, he served as an information systems project manager for the Marine Corps Systems Command, and earlier, he held several technology-focused roles at private companies.

Phil Miller

Phil Miller

As senior vice president of law enforcement and judiciary programs at Procentrix, Phil Miller is responsible for building relationships with current and potential clients to bring them modern technology offerings.

He carries more than 25 years of experience in both public and private sector roles, having held positions within the U.S. Army, Immigration and Naturalization Service and Immigration and Customs Enforcement before joining Procentrix.

Elizabeth Puchek

Elizabeth Puchek

Elizabeth Puchek has held her current position as chief data officer of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services since December 2020. She has been with the agency for six years, previously serving as deputy CDO.

Before joining USCIS, she spent over seven years at Customs and Border Protection, during which she served as requirements and architectures branch chief, director of system engineering and most recently chief of staff for enterprise services.

Sean Duguay

Sean Duguay

Sean Duguay , president and chief revenue officer of M9 Solutions, will moderate the panel. He is a government contracting industry veteran, having held roles in the field for nearly three decades.

Before joining M9 Solutions, Duguay was principal for national security and defense at Capgemini, and earlier, he served as vice president of business development at ICF. He has also held executive roles at Excella, Visionary Integration Professionals, Federated IT and CGI. Prior to entering the commercial sector, he conducted criminal investigations for the U.S. Marine Corps’ recruiting branch.