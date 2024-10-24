Non-Traditional Space Companies to Advance SDA’s HALO Project

The Space Development Agency has tapped 19 non-traditional space contractors for its Hybrid Acquisition for Proliferated Low Earth Orbit, or HALO, program.

The subject of an SDA solicitation announced in June, the program aims at rapidly developing and deploying advanced space technologies to support future tranches of the agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, or PWSA, the SDA said Wednesday.

Future HALO orders will demonstrate end-to-end mission launch of two identical satellites between 12 and 18 months after the award, the agency added.

The recently selected HALO pool members will compete for the first prototype orders for the PWSA Tranche 2 demonstration and experimentation system projects aimed at risk reduction and proliferation feasibility demonstration for tactical data connections and optical communication missions.

Potential Multiple Annual Contracts

One of the pool members, the U.S. unit of Toronto-based Kepler Communications, said the SDA expects multiple HALO contract awards each year.

“Kepler is thrilled to be selected for the SDA HALO contract and believes our proven successes and rapid innovation will align with the demonstration prototype orders SDA designates for this contract acquisition vehicle,” said Robert Conrad, Kepler Communications US vice president of business development.

The other initial HALO pool members include Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Capella Space, Firefly Aerospace, Kuiper Government Solutions, SpaceX and York Space Systems.