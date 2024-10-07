in Contract Awards, News, Space

Impulse Space to Support Tactically Responsive Space Missions Under Space Systems Command Contract

Logo / impulsespace.com
Impulse Space to Support Tactically Responsive Space Missions Under Space Systems Command Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Impulse Space has secured a $34.5 million Phase III contract under the Space Systems Command’s Small Business Innovation Research program to support two Tactically Responsive Space missions scheduled for 2026.

For the Victus Surgo mission, the California-based company said Thursday it will deploy its Mira spacecraft to operate in geosynchronous transfer orbit. The company will also deliver a Helios rideshare payload to geostationary orbit as a capability demonstration.

Impulse Space added it will provide another Mira vehicle for the Victus Salo mission, which will operate in LEO.

Both Mira vehicles will feature an updated design including high delta-velocity capability and six degrees of freedom control, offering improved maneuverability for in-space operations.

Recently, Impulse Space raised $150 million in its Series B funding round to help finance the ongoing production of its Helios and Mira vehicles.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

SNC Building Dayton Innovation and Technology Hub to Support Air Force Projects - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SNC Building Dayton Innovation and Technology Hub to Support Air Force Projects
ULA Launches 2nd Vulcan Rocket Certification Flight - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ULA Launches 2nd Vulcan Rocket Certification Flight