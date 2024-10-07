Impulse Space to Support Tactically Responsive Space Missions Under Space Systems Command Contract

Impulse Space has secured a $34.5 million Phase III contract under the Space Systems Command’s Small Business Innovation Research program to support two Tactically Responsive Space missions scheduled for 2026.

For the Victus Surgo mission, the California-based company said Thursday it will deploy its Mira spacecraft to operate in geosynchronous transfer orbit. The company will also deliver a Helios rideshare payload to geostationary orbit as a capability demonstration.

Impulse Space added it will provide another Mira vehicle for the Victus Salo mission, which will operate in LEO.

Both Mira vehicles will feature an updated design including high delta-velocity capability and six degrees of freedom control, offering improved maneuverability for in-space operations.