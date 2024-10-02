Impulse Space Raises $150M in Series B Funding

In-space transportation services provider Impulse Space announced raising $150 million from its Series B funding round. Founders Fund led the investors’ group, which included returning investors Lux Capital and RTX Ventures as well as new ones like DCVC, Impulse space said Tuesday.

Scott Nolan, a partner at Founders Fund, said, “The satellite market is demanding enhanced maneuverability and rapid on-orbit responsiveness, which requires Impulse Space’s powerful, high delta-v vehicles.” This latest funding is another milestone for Impulse Space and will be used to support the ongoing production of the Helios and Mira vehicles.

“We’re proud to have so many partners who understand and support the importance of our work to accelerate humanity’s future in space by unlocking reliable, affordable, and efficient access to any orbit,” said Tom Mueller, founder and CEO of Impulse Space.

The company has raised $225 million, including this Series B round. RTX Ventures was the lead funder in the Series A financing round in July 2023, where Impulse Space netted $45 million.