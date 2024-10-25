IBM’s ESG Data Management Tool Gets FedRAMP Authorization

IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain

IBM ’s Envizi environmental, social and governance suite has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program authorization, enabling federal agencies to automate the capture and management of ESG data.

Vanessa Hunt , general manager of technology for the U.S. federal market at IBM, said in a statement Thursday, “Now that our Envizi ESG Suite has received FedRAMP authorization, federal agencies can take advantage of its capabilities with the confidence that their ESG data are secured and protected.”

The software-as-a-service platform enhances ESG data analysis as well as reporting and opportunity identification, helping users to reduce errors, save time on data management and gain insights that can inform actionable strategies.

For over a decade, the tool has supported organizations to build data foundations, streamline reporting and disclosures as well as advance decarbonization.

Envizi is aligned with standards from the Carbon Disclosure Project and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.