How Is Technology Improving CX in Healthcare?

The healthcare industry seeks to implement innovative technologies to improve data sharing throughout the healthcare community. Tools, including artificial intelligence, are being introduced throughout the industry to modernize patient experience and meet operational needs.

The Healthcare Summit will feature a panel discussion titled “The Convergence of Healthcare, Technology and Citizen Experience,” which will focus on the influence of numerous technologies on the industry and how these capabilities improve data collaboration and patient procedures. The discussion will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The panel will include topics such as:

How technologies like artificial intelligence and muti-cloud solutions create more equitable citizen experiences

Transforming data to meet mission needs

Securing data across agencies

The importance of a strong governance

Insights on upskilling the workforce, from frontline staff to executive leaders

Meet the Panelists:

Ram Iyer

Ram Iyer is the chief data officer for the Office of Data, Analytics and Research and the Office of Digital Transformation at the Food and Drug Administration, overseeing the development of the agency’s data modernization strategy. As chief data officer at the FDA, Iyer supports robust central and federated initiatives that can be used agency-wide for the FDA’s critical operations.

Iyer has over 20 years of experience dealing with technology in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, consulting and telecommunication industries. Prior to coming on board at FDA, Iyer worked as head enterprise architect for Bristol-Myers Squibb. In this role, he created a new enterprise architecture capability for the organization. Iyer was accountable for obtaining optimal value from $300 million in digital investments and an IT budget over $1 billion.

Lisa Rosenmerkel

Lisa Rosenmerkel is the chief data officer and executive director for data governance and analytics at the Department of Veterans Affairs. She was confirmed as the VA’s chief data officer in June 2024. In this position, Rosenmerkel uses business data to improve outcomes and allow more veterans to receive earned benefits. She has also been executive director for data governance and analytics since September 2022.

“Since my arrival at VA in 2022, I have seen great strides in our use of data to analyze complex issues and to enable evidence-based decisions to improve Veteran outcomes while prioritizing privacy and data security,” said Rosenmerkel on her appointment as the VA’s chief data officer. “I am very grateful for the opportunity to further these efforts with partners throughout the agency and the federal government.”

Prior to joining the VA, Rosenmerkel worked as a special assistant to the assistant secretary at the Office of Economic Policy. In this position, she supported the assistant secretary and leadership in coordinating a policy portfolio for the Office of Economic Policy. She also transformed processes and developed new protocols to remove barriers to critical data and enable innovative analysis of implemented policies.

Xavier Soosai

Xavier Soosai serves as the chief information officer and director of the Office of IT Services Management at the National Institutes of Health’s Center for Information Technology, or CIT. In this role, Soosai leverages over 25 years of experience in IT to oversee all CIT IT systems and their data in accordance with federal IT compliance acts.

As the director of the Office of IT Services Management at CIT, Soosai leads ten IT service divisions with an annual budget of $350 million and manages a team of more than 840 faculty members in delivering scientific research and business operations across the institutes and centers at NIH.