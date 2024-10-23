How Are Large Enterprises Preparing for AI Adoption?

As the government develops systems that address data privacy challenges and regulation efforts, implementing artificial intelligence technologies has become a top priority amongst officials throughout the enterprise.

The panel will include topics such as:

Data management and interoperability

Scalable architecture throughout the enterprise

How large enterprises can foster a data-driven culture for the future

How Enterprises Leverage AI

Agencies are leveraging technological innovations and aligning data strategies with AI objectives to improve the military’s mission value. In March, the Department of Homeland Security launched an AI roadmap tailored to developing the agency’s procurement and use of the capability.

“The DHS AI roadmap and pilots will guide our efforts this year to strengthen our national security, improve our operations, and provide more efficient services to the American people, while upholding our commitment to protect civil rights, civil liberties and privacy,” said DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , a previous Wash100 Award winner

The roadmap outlines the DHS’s three lines of effort to ensure the safe, resilient and secure development of AI.

Meet the Speaker

Ryan Riccucci

Ryan Riccucci is the division chief at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In this role, Riccucci oversees technology and operational programs throughout the agency. He originally joined the CBP in 2007 as a border patrol agent.

Riccucci was later elevated to deputy patrol agent, managing a large station on the southern border. He also worked as an operations officer and assistant chief at the U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters.

In an interview with NPR, Riccucci said he’s responsible for the equipment agents use to reach the most secluded parts of the desert, including off-road vehicles, aircraft and horses.