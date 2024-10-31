How Is AI Being Leveraged in Healthcare?

In a world where artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly prevalent throughout healthcare services, officials are testing ways to use the capability to bridge the gap between scientific research and clinical practices.

The Healthcare Summit will feature a panel discussion titled “Catalyzing Clinical Translation: AI’s Role in Research to Real World Impact,” which will focus on ways the capability can advance healthcare procedures and research. The panel will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The panel will include topics such as:

How AI tools can potentially accelerate the translation of discoveries into real-world applications

Various aspects of AI in research, such as its role in streamlining research processes, enhancing clinical trials and expediting the implementation of new findings

Expert insights on the challenges and opportunities in leveraging AI for faster and more efficient clinical translation

Considerations around data management, regulatory hurdles and ensuring equitable advancement of healthcare research

Meet the Panelists:

Andrea Fletcher

Andrea Fletcher is the chief digital strategy officer — or CDSO — and director of the digital service at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. As the inaugural CDSO at CMS, Fletcher oversees digital modernization initiatives, ensures open access to health data and persuades the next generation of technical talent to consider federal service. With this, Fletcher has been vocal in making healthcare services more accessible for citizens.

“I hope that in the future, somebody sits down to sign up for health care and they have their kid sitting on their lap, dinner’s in the oven and they only have a couple of minutes to fill this form out, and they get it done and they move on with their day and it is a wonderful experience rather than, I think what we often feel, which is, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so stressful,’” said Fletcher in a video interview with Executive Mosaic’s Summer Myatt .

Fletcher has worked with digital health capabilities in over twenty countries. Throughout these worldwide operations, she has developed mobile applications for healthcare workers, integrated biometric identification into digital health tracking programs and deployed new disease surveillance systems essential to recent pandemic responses.

Before joining CMS, Fletcher was a product manager for the United States Digital Service.

Chandra Mohan

Chandra Mohan , chief technology officer at the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration — or SAMHSA — has over 25 years of experience overseeing global teams and facilitating strategic and tactical initiatives.

Before joining SAMHSA, Mohan was a senior program director of digital modernization at ICF. In this role, he oversaw the company’s digital modernization division, which aimed to advance ICF’s emerging technologies line of business.

Kevin Duvall

Kevin Duvall serves as the chief technology officer and acting chief artificial intelligence officer for the Administration for Children and Families. In these roles, Duvall provides leadership and strategic direction while facilitating innovation throughout the production of ACF’s AI capabilities. Duvall also oversees the initiatives of the digital services division at ACF, a unit tasked with improving the development of services throughout the company.

At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Duvall is the senior executive for technology and delivery, supporting AI capacity manufacturing, data strategy projects and technology and data modernization within HHS’ Immediate Office of the Secretary and the Deputy Secretary.

Before joining ACF, Duvall was the chief data officer at HHS. In this capacity, he was tasked with the department’s development of the Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act and advancing the HHS Protect COVID-19 data-sharing ecosystem.

Dr. Chris Caggiano

Dr. Chris Caggiano serves as the principal medical officer of the HHS mission innovation team at AWS. At AWS, Caggiano leverages over 30 years of healthcare experience to help customers identify and align their clinical initiatives using AWS cloud services to improve patient care, staff experience and operational efficiency.

Prior to joining AWS in 2020, Caggiano was the solutions director for Allscripts, where he developed services for ambulatory electronic health record systems.