Honeywell & Partners to Demo Uncrewed Rotorcraft Tech for USMC

Honeywell and Near Earth Autonomy will demonstrate autonomy capabilities on board Leonardo Helicopters’ AW139 aircraft under the U.S. Marine Corps Aerial Logistics Connector, or ALC, program.

Near Earth Autonomy holds an other transaction agreement with the Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, under which it will lead a presentation of advanced autonomy capabilities for USMC logistics and casualty evacuation missions in contested environments using uncrewed rotorcraft, Honeywell said Monday.

According to Matt Milas, president of defense and space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, unmanned aircraft with advanced technologies will enable service personnel to perform their missions in a reliable, efficient and safe manner, even in GPS-denied environments.

“Together with Near Earth, we’re seeking to advance the reliability and functionality of autonomous technology and build products that support autonomous operations globally,” he added.

The partnership aims to develop and deploy an unmanned logistics system on an operational aircraft by 2030.