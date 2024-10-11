HII Mission Technologies to Lead CHIPS and Science Act Microelectronics Project

The Mission Technologies division of HII has been selected to lead a microelectronics project under the CHIPS and Science Act.

HII said Wednesday the project, awarded in partnership with the Silicon Crossroads Microelectronics Commons Hub, under the Microelectronics Commons initiative, involves the development of the first broadband Digital Direct Waveform Synthesizer.

The DDWS is a programmable device that can create high-speed communication links, directly acquire and process data for analysis, secure data in storage and create a root-of-trust processing environment. It is intended to boost the United States’ capability to manufacture semiconductors and reduce dependency on other countries for the nation’s microelectronics needs.

The project is handled by the Mission Technologies DDWS team, comprising HII, Purdue University, Marvell Government Solutions, NHanced Semiconductors, the Air Force Research Laboratory and Naval Surface Warfare Center – Crane Division.

The team is tasked with enhancing the capabilities of cognitive radar, electromagnetic warfare, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic signal intelligence systems. Additionally, the DDWS will enable the integration of sensors into smaller platforms like autonomous vehicles, drones and buoys.