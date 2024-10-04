HII Awarded Air Force Task Order for Autonomy and Navigation Technology Development; Grant Hagen Quoted

HII ’s mission technologies business has secured a U.S. Air Force task order under the Department of Defense’s Information Analysis Center multiple-award contract vehicle to advance navigation and autonomy technologies for both the USAF and the broader DOD.

The company said Thursday it will develop and analyze research for the USAF Institute of Technology’s Autonomy and Navigation Technology Center.

Grant Hagen , president of HII Mission Technologies’ cyber, electronic warfare and space business group, expressed enthusiasm for continuing support of AFIT. He remarked that the “innovative work is vitally important to the future of defense and will have a significant impact on how we navigate in the future.”

The research aims to address and solve some of the most complex challenges in autonomous and cooperative systems, non-global positioning system precision navigation and robust global navigation satellite system navigation/navigation warfare.

Work will mostly occur at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.