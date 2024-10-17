Highlight Welcomes Wayne Rehberger as New Board Member

Highlight has appointed Wayne Rehberger as its fifth board member. The federal contractor’s board of directors guides and oversees its growth and maturity as an employee stock ownership plan-owned company.

In a press release Tuesday, Aarish Gokaldas, Highlight CEO, expressed excitement about the addition of Rehberger and touted the new board member’s “financial acumen and M&A experience.”

Rehberger has extensive experience in the public sector, particularly in the technology and professional services industries. He held the chief financial officer position at TASC and later at Engility.

On his appointment, Rehberger said, “I am thrilled to join the Highlight Board at an exciting time in the company’s growth and look forward to leveraging my past experience as a financial and operational professional to provide advice as they continue to look at new areas for growth.”

Rehberger will join Highlight founder and board chairman Rebecca Andino on the board, which includes Elma Levy, Paul Peou and Nancy Peters.