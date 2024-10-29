Hexagon US Federal Promotes Chris Reichert to President & CEO

Hexagon US Federal, an independent subsidiary of Hexagon Corporation, announced the promotion of Chris Reichert to president and CEO.

In a press release Monday, retired U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Michael Maples, chairman of Hexagon US Federal’s board of directors, said, “Chris has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a dedication to ensuring excellence for our customers and partners during his tenure at Hexagon US Federal.”

“We are confident that his in-depth industry knowledge, strategic thinking, and vision will lead Hexagon US Federal into a new era of success in delivering best-in-class solutions for our government customers,” added Maples.

Reichert has been with Hexagon US Federal since 2018. Before this promotion, he was appointed chief operating officer in January and to the board of directors in March. Other positions before 2024 were chief strategy officer and vice president of strategy.

The new chief executive has two decades of experience working with Department of Defense and intelligence community customers, having worked at various organizations, including Science Applications International Corporation and BAE Systems.

Reichert holds a Master of Business Administration degree from George Mason University.