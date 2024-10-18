HDUSA, BlueSpace Partner to Develop Autonomous Defense Offerings

Hanwha Defense USA , a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace , and software company BlueSpace are forging a partnership to make advanced autonomous software services available to the Department of Defense client base to enhance warfare capabilities.

HDUSA said Monday the collaboration, which became official during a signing ceremony held at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, D.C., will integrate BlueSpace’s artificial intelligence-powered dual-use software offerings into Hanwha’s technologies. This is intended to boost the capabilities of ground vehicles and munitions to be more lethal and agile while enhancing their survivability on the battlefield.

Mike Smith , president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, described BlueSpace as the ideal partner in their pursuit of meaningful partnerships. “Pairing BlueSpace’s robust autonomy solutions with our proven ground vehicle and munitions technologies will make our joint offerings stronger and ultimately help our customers stay ahead of an evolving and increasingly complex threat environment,” said Smith.

Christine Moon , co-founder and president of BlueSpace, added, “In our ongoing work with the Army, we are helping to enhance capabilities enabled by next-gen autonomy software in ground vehicles. Partnering with HDUSA will help accelerate the deployment and adoption of cost-effective and combat-proven autonomous capabilities in the market.”

The partnership aligns with the 2023 contract between BlueSpace and the U.S. Army for the development of enhanced perception sensors for future unmanned ground vehicles.