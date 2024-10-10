in News, Space

HawkEye 360 to Retire Pathfinder Satellites, Launch Cluster 11 for Expanded RF Capabilities

HawkEye 360 logo
HawkEye 360 to Retire Pathfinder Satellites, Launch Cluster 11 for Expanded RF Capabilities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

HawkEye 360 will decommission its Cluster 1 Pathfinder satellites in December, replacing them with Cluster 11, as it seeks to bolster its satellite constellation.

The new satellites will operate in a mid-inclination orbit, enhancing coverage in high-demand equatorial regions and complementing Clusters 6, 8 and 9, the company said Wednesday.

Cluster 11 will also feature an upgraded antenna, allowing for the detection of a broader range of radio frequency signals.

Initially launched in December 2018 for a two-year proof-of-concept mission, the Pathfinder satellites surpassed expectations, functioning for six years. 

The extended mission validated the commercial potential of RF data collection and expanded HawkEye 360’s constellation to 31 satellites.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Mitre Seeks to Help Agencies Train AI Foundation Models Using New Supercomputer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mitre Seeks to Help Agencies Train AI Foundation Models Using New Supercomputer
Northrop Launches New M230LF Cannon With Dual-Feed Ammunition System - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Launches New M230LF Cannon With Dual-Feed Ammunition System