HawkEye 360 to Retire Pathfinder Satellites, Launch Cluster 11 for Expanded RF Capabilities

HawkEye 360 will decommission its Cluster 1 Pathfinder satellites in December, replacing them with Cluster 11, as it seeks to bolster its satellite constellation.

The new satellites will operate in a mid-inclination orbit, enhancing coverage in high-demand equatorial regions and complementing Clusters 6, 8 and 9, the company said Wednesday.

Cluster 11 will also feature an upgraded antenna, allowing for the detection of a broader range of radio frequency signals.

Initially launched in December 2018 for a two-year proof-of-concept mission, the Pathfinder satellites surpassed expectations, functioning for six years.

The extended mission validated the commercial potential of RF data collection and expanded HawkEye 360’s constellation to 31 satellites.