New HawkEye 360 Satellites Now at Full Operational Capability

Herndon, Virginia-based defense technology contractor HawkEye 360 announced that its Cluster 9 satellites have reached full operational capability, while the company’s Cluster 10 constellation is expected to reach full operational capability by early November. The Cluster 9 constellation’s mid-inclination orbit expands the radio frequency data and analytics coverage of high-demand areas, HawkEye 360 said Thursday.

The company added that the constellation features upgraded payloads for incremental activation throughout 2025, in addition to its baseline capability common with earlier HawkEye 360 clusters. Cluster 9’s enhanced capabilities are designed to increase data collection, widen bandwidth coverage and capture multi-band signals vita in communications for navigation and security.

Cluster 10’s capability evolution will be similar to Cluster 9, with graduated improvements in data collection volume and depth.

Hawkeye 360 launched Cluster 9 along with Cluster 8 in April, while Cluster 10 was sent into orbit in August, bringing to 31 the company’s satellites now in orbital space.

Rob Rainhart, HawkEye 360 president, described the activation of Clusters 9 and 10 as “another step forward” for the company’s space-based data collection services. “As these satellites continue to evolve, we are committed to delivering the enhanced technology and analytics our customers need to gain deeper insights, improving situational awareness for defense, government and commercial sectors worldwide,” he said.