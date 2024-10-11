in DOD, News

Hanwha Defense USA Chief Mike Smith Discusses Business Opportunities for Philly Shipyard

Mike Smith / Hanwha Defense USA
Hanwha Defense USA President and CEO Mike Smith said in a recent interview that while winning U.S. Navy shipbuilding contracts would be challenging for Philly Shipyard, the company — whose acquisition by Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean for $100 million is expected to be completed by the end of 2024 — would still be able to help in “building the fleet the Navy needs next,” Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Smith, who took charge of Hanwha Defense USA in August, told reporters that Philly Shipyard could work to construct unmanned surface vessels, training vessels and various auxiliary ships. The company could also construct modules in support of different shipbuilding programs like submarines, aircraft carriers or destroyers.

Maintaining, overhauling and repairing existing ships are yet another area where Philly Shipyard could find opportunities.

The Hanwha Defense USA chief executive notes however, that the shipbuilder must ensure capacity. As work becomes available, the company must possess the facilities and infrastructure to deliver requisite services.

Written by Jerry Petersen

