Gunnison, GovSmart Secure BMC Helix Contract From Marine Corps

Gunnison Consulting Group and GovSmart, a provider of technology products and services to the public sector, have received a $23 million contract to support the U.S. Marine Corps. Gunnison said Tuesday that the companies will provide BMC Helix software-as-a-service to the military branch.

“Gunnison is honored to continue collaborating with the USMC and BMC to deliver integrated SaaS solutions that meet the evolving needs and requirements of the USMC,” commented Sean Fromm, senior vice president of the national security division at the company.

Ongoing Marine Corps Support

Gunnison already supports the Marine Corps by providing subject matter expertise in IT service management. The McLean, Virginia-based company also offers application development, system architecture, systems integration, process, design and training services.

“We appreciate the continued trust and confidence that both GovSmart and our valued customer, the USMC, place in our team,” added Gil Dussek, CEO of Gunnison.

The government contractor also previously worked with the U.S. Census Bureau on the agency’s data handling and processing efforts.

BMC Helix

BMC is a technology company based in Houston, Texas, that works with major organizations, including government agencies and offices, to transform their operations through digitization and automation. Its Helix SaaS is a service management tool powered by artificial intelligence to accelerate and improve the efficiency and accuracy of ITSM teams.

In 2022, BMC received the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Impact Level 4 provisional authorization to offer the Helix ITSM tool to aid cloud migration and digital transformation across Department of Defense components.

Helix operates on Amazon Web Services.