GovCon Index Remained Positive for 4th Straight Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed at $5,505.35 last week, a 0.65% increase from the previous week. These gains brought GovCon Index into its fourth consecutive week of growth.

GovCon Index compiles stock market data from 30 key government contracting companies and presents this information in real time, allowing users to make their own assessments about the financial performance of each tracked organization while strengthening their understanding of trends shaping the GovCon marketplace today.

Last week’s top gainer was V2X, which grew by 8.52%. Its closest follower, Palantir, rose by just over 8%. Honeywell (+5.65%) was next in the ranks, and Aerovironment (+3.45%) was fourth. The Carlyle Group came in fifth place, increasing by 2.88%.

GovCon Index started the week off with Monday losses but rebounded on Tuesday. Despite a significant drop of 1.05% on Thursday, a 1.44% increase on Friday kept GovCon Index in positive territory overall.