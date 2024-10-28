GovCon Index Lost Momentum Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index dropped by 2.29% last week, reversing course from a growth trend that lasted five weeks. This change lowered the average to $5,491.84.

GovCon Index tracks and presents stock market data from 30 notable government contracting enterprises. With the information it provides, users can evaluate the performance of individual GovCon players while gaining insights into the broad trends that characterize today’s GovCon marketplace.

Despite last week’s losses, several companies recorded notable gains. Booz Allen Hamilton, which grew by 9.90%, was the top performer. Its closest follower, Palantir, rose by 4.21%. CACI took third place with an increase of 2.94%, and AeroVironment (+1.78%) was fourth. L3Harris (+1.59%) came in fifth.

GovCon Index as a whole dropped nearly every day last week. The most notable decline came on Wednesday, when GovCon Index fell by 1.81%. Though the week was largely shaped by losses, an uptick of 0.23% on Friday indicated a potential shift back into positive territory.