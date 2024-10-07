GovCon Index Hit 3rd Consecutive Week of Growth

Last week, Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index grew by 2.34%, raising the average to $5,469.34 and extending the weekly gains to three in a row.

GovCon Index is a stock market tracker that follows the performance of 30 major companies in the government contracting field. The information it provides allows users to evaluate the standing of each organization in the current GovCon market while getting insights on broad trends shaping the GovCon space today.

Palantir Technologies (+7.92%) recorded the highest growth last week, with Jacobs (+7.27%) and The Carlyle Group (+7.02%) following closely behind. KBR achieved an increase of 5.96%, taking the fourth spot in the ranks, and Kratos, which came in fifth, was only slightly behind with gains of 5.90%.

GovCon Index began last week with a 0.54% rise, continuing the previous week’s momentum. It maintained its upward movement on Tuesday, when it grew by a notable 1.45%, but dipped on Wednesday. Thursday brought GovCon Index back into positive territory with small gains of 0.11%, and Friday continued the positive trend.