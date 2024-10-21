GovCon Index Continued Upward Momentum With Major Gains Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index demonstrated significant growth last week, increasing by 2.00% and closing with an average of $5,617.83.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks and displays stock market data from 30 major players in the government contracting field. This information is presented in real time, giving users the ability to monitor key financial trends in the current GovCon market while getting a glimpse into the performance of individual companies.

The Carlyle Group took the top spot in the ranks last week with gains of 7.67%. Its closest follower, Fluor, grew by 7.16%. Third place was taken by Curtiss-Wright (+4.78%), and fourth was claimed by Accenture (+4.28%). Jacobs, which rose by 3.78%, came in fifth.

Last week’s numbers represent GovCon Index’s highest week-on-week gain since its December 2023 launch. This strong performance also marked GovCon Index’s fifth consecutive week of growth.