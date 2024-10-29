Google Public Sector Names Jim Kelly as Federal VP

Google’s public sector arm has appointed Jim Kelly, a veteran sales leader in the federal market, as vice president of federal business. Kelly announced his appointment in a LinkedIn post published Monday.

He most recently served as senior VP and general manager at Dell Technologies, where he was responsible for the full portfolio of enterprise systems, client solutions, software and services for U.S. federal customers.

The previous Wash100 awardee had also served as senior director for Microsoft‘s U.S. Army business, overseeing strategy development, product sales and service delivery to the military branch.

Kelly’s industry career included sales leadership roles at Symantec, Dell, ITC and BTG.

About Google Public Sector

Launched in 2022, Google Public Sector provides cloud platforms and artificial intelligence tools to help defense and intelligence, federal civilian, state and local government agencies and educational institutions accelerate their digital transformation efforts.

Through its cloud offerings and AI tools, the division supports government clients‘ analytics, application development, data management, productivity and collaboration, cybersecurity and infrastructure modernization initiatives.