in Contract Awards, DOD, News

General Dynamics Wins $123M EDSRA Contract for USS Porter

General Dynamics Logo
General Dynamics Wins $123M EDSRA Contract for USS Porter - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A General Dynamics business has won a U.S. Navy contract worth approximately $123.3 million in total to provide maintenance, repair and modernization support services for an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

According to an award notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the firm-fixed-price contract awarded to General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk in support of the USS Porter has a base amount of $686,843.

The contract covers all labor, equipment, production, supervision, testing, quality assurance and facilities required by the vessel’s Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

Naval Sea Systems Command issued a solicitation for the USS Porter’s fiscal year 2025 EDSRA in May and received proposals through a full and open competition.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

CGI Appoints Conrad Symber to Vice President Role - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI Appoints Conrad Symber to Vice President Role
Ultra I&C's Bradford Powell on Military Systems Interoperability - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ultra I&C’s Bradford Powell on Military Systems Interoperability