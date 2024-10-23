General Dynamics Wins $123M EDSRA Contract for USS Porter

A General Dynamics business has won a U.S. Navy contract worth approximately $123.3 million in total to provide maintenance, repair and modernization support services for an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

According to an award notice published Monday on SAM.gov, the firm-fixed-price contract awarded to General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk in support of the USS Porter has a base amount of $686,843.

The contract covers all labor, equipment, production, supervision, testing, quality assurance and facilities required by the vessel’s Extended Docking Selected Restricted Availability.

Naval Sea Systems Command issued a solicitation for the USS Porter’s fiscal year 2025 EDSRA in May and received proposals through a full and open competition.