General Dynamics Unit Hands Over Enhanced Robot Combat Vehicle Prototypes to Army

General Dynamics ’ land systems division has delivered two prototypes of its enhanced Tracked Robot 10-ton combat vehicle to the U.S. Army.

The company said Wednesday the delivery marks the next phase in the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle competition and supports upcoming mobility testing and a soldier touchpoint evaluation.

The Army previously tapped GD Land Systems in 2023 to build two prototypes for the RCV program of record. The upgraded TRX vehicle is highly transportable and offers growth, interoperability and modularity.

Gordon Stein, vice president and general manager of U.S. operations at General Dynamics Land Systems, expressed pride in the delivery, touting the TRX as a key enabler of critical battlefield roles “including reconnaissance and surveillance, direct and indirect fire, long-range loitering munitions, short-range air defense, counter-uncrewed aerial systems, autonomous resupply, complex obstacle breaching and electronic warfare.”