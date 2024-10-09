in News, Technology

Fearless, North Stone Unveil Government Tech-Focused Joint Venture; Alka Bhave Quoted

Alka Bhave
Fearless and North Stone have formed a joint venture, called Northern Sky, focused on delivering advanced technology platforms designed to help customers in defense, intelligence, civilian government agencies and health care sectors meet their technology needs and advance critical missions.

Fearless said Tuesday Northern Sky will support government agency clients across several areas, including digital transformation, data management and analytics, organizational development and cybersecurity and information assurance.

Northern Sky combines Fearless’ expertise in human-centered digital platforms with the digital transformation experience of North Stone, a Navajo Nation-owned tech company.

“Through our combined strengths, we’re crafting reliable, scalable, and intuitive solutions for our customers that directly enhance operational effectiveness and mission success,” said Fearless Digital President Alka Bhave.

“Northern Sky is committed to being more than a technology provider — we aim to be a strategic partner in advancing the digital readiness and resilience of our government, from defense operations to civilian services,” added the GovCon Expert.

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

