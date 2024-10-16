FCC Approves Operation of Sidus Space Micro Constellation

Sidus Space announced receiving approval from the Federal Communications Commission to operate a micro constellation of remote sensing, multi-mission satellites in low Earth orbit. The company said Tuesday that the approval advances its on-orbit expansion efforts.

Commenting on the development, Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space, said, “We are thrilled to receive this key FCC approval, which allows us to further expand our on-orbit presence and offer our customers a seamless combination of hosted payload capabilities and data services.”

LizzieSat Missions

The approval from the FCC encompasses LizzieSat missions 2 through 5. LizzieSat 2 and 3 will include the hosting of the Holmes Imager payload from non-Earth imaging services provider HEO, which will also receive ongoing monthly data services from Sidus.

LizzieSats are multi-mission satellites that work to accommodate custom payloads to provide customers with data from LEO. The first LizzieSat mission, LS-1, was launched in March.

About Sidus Space

Headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida, Sidus Space manufactures and manages its own satellite and offers a variety of services, including custom satellite design, space manufacturing, mission management, payload hosting and space-based sensor data-as-a-service. Its customers include those from the commercial, defense and government sectors.