Exovera Unveils New exoINSIGHT With Enhanced AI, Data Holdings

Exovera , a subsidiary of SOSi, has launched the latest iteration of exoINSIGHT , which comes with enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities and expanded data holdings for the Indo-Pacific region.

The company said Tuesday the new version of its analytical platform, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to collect and curate information, is equipped with a new contextual AI assistant capable of analyzing, translating and summarizing complex and foreign language data. It identifies important information and references to specific individuals, groups and topics then locates obscure connections.

In addition, the enhanced AI capability enables users to gain insights from difficult-to-consume data sources quickly. This lessens the need to manually translate and analyze, resulting in a more efficient and accurate process.

With the expanded data holdings on near-peer competitors, users get a comprehensive view of key entities, affiliations and supply chains. The additional data includes business documents and registrations, as well as information on technical experts, politicians, thought leaders and other key individuals across the Indo-Pacific region.

Furthermore, Exovera expanded its academic and technical publication metadata and full-text journal library. The company also made it easier and more convenient for users to clarify, request information, ask for documents and solicit advice by adding a user-friendly messaging feature.