ESA Taps Kepler to Oversee HydRON Data Transport Program

The European Space Agency has tapped Kepler Communications to oversee the low Earth orbit segment of the High Throughput Optical Network, or HydRON, program.

As a prime contractor on the HydRON-DS Element #1 agreement, Kepler aims to advance the ESA’s data transport capabilities by providing acumen in spacecraft constellation design, manufacturing, networking and operations, the satellite telecommunications company announced Wednesday.

Mina Mitry , CEO and co-founder of Kepler, said, “Kepler is proud to lead the HydRON Element #1 contract, collaborating with TESAT and Airbus to deliver a state-of-the-art optical constellation that will enable the development of terabit-per-second data relay in space.”

“This program is aligned with Kepler’s core mission to extend Internet connectivity to space and will improve secure access to space-generated data for all ESA member states,” Mitry added.

The beginning phase of the program, led by Kepler and totaling 36M EUR, will be aided by TESAT Spacecom and Airbus Space and Defence. TESAT will leverage experience in space optical and network payload procurement. At the same time, Airbus will bring access to optical ground stations, terrestrial networking elements and operational and system manufacturing for demonstrations with ESA missions.

Laurent Jaffart , ESA director of connectivity and secure communications, said the contract coincides with the agency’s strategic vision to produce innovative optical systems for fast and secure space data sharing.

“By harnessing the expertise of Kepler, along with our partners TESAT and Airbus, HydRON Element #1 will play a crucial role in advancing Europe’s space capabilities and leadership in optical satellite communications technologies,” Jaffart said.