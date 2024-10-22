Epsilon Secures $185M Navy Contract for IT, Cybersecurity Support

Epsilon , an IT support and cybersecurity provider, has booked a $184.5 million firm-fixed-price, cost contract from the U.S. Navy to deliver IT and cybersecurity support for the F-35 Joint Program Office.

The Department of Defense said Friday the indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract is intended to boost the F-35 Joint Program Office’s efficiency and productivity by providing support to classified IT networks. The Weaverville, North Carolina-based company will work to ensure the range of IT and cybersecurity meet the security standards and mandates of the DOD, Special Access Programs and U.S. Cyber Command.

The project provides support for the Joint Strike Fighter aircraft across the Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. It also involves the fleet intended for foreign military sale customers and non-U.S. DOD participants.

At the time of the award, $14.5 million and $3.9 million will be allocated from the Air Force and Navy’s respective fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement funds. Another $2.7 million will come from FMS customer funds while $414,000 will be obligated from non-U.S. DOD participant funds. These funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The work for the project will take place in Manassas and Arlington in Virginia and is scheduled to be completed by October 2029. The Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland, serves as the contracting activity.