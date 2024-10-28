Enveil & F8F Join Forces to Improve Use of Operational Data

Enveil and Figure Eight Federal — or F8F — will partner to broaden the availability of global data holdings for secure operational use.

The Enveil-F8F partnership aims to deliver joint capabilities to allow customers to securely unlock information across a portfolio of mobile location data without jeopardizing mission integrity, the cybersecurity company announced Monday.

Tim Klawa , head of product at F8F, said, “This partnership with Enveil will greatly reduce the cost to agencies and enable analysts to gain unmatched situational awareness through our data without having to push petabits of data from the commercial data store to each and every client environment.”

“The integration unlocks the ability of analysts to search data across security domains without revealing the details of what is being searched,” Klawa added.

Through collaboration, F8F will provide its HYDRA AI analytics studio with Enveil’s encrypted search services to examine F8F’s global location data feed. Enveil’s mission-tested ZeroReveal services seek to encrypt searches, analytics and machine learning models, allowing customers from protected networks to gain insights into broad global data holdings while protecting their interests and intent.

Steve Cameron , chief of customer success at Enveil, said, “Data is only as valuable as the insights that can be securely and privately extracted from it, especially when the stakes are at their highest.”

“This is the reality that national security organizations operate under every day, and we are proud to partner with Figure Eight Federal to ensure its rich, global data holdings can be securely and efficiently leveraged at scale – without the need to lift-and-shift data,” Cameron noted.