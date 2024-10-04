EMS Secures $100M Blanket Purchase Agreement to Provide EPA With Professional Support; Pete Riddle Quoted

Consulting services provider EMS has secured a blanket purchase agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency to support the Office of Land and Emergency Management. The company announced the award, which is estimated to be valued at $100 million, in a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Under the contract, EMS will provide a full range of professional services, including program, regulatory and legislative, communications and outreach, research and analysis, and training support. Work on the BPA will be performed across OLEM regional and field offices across the United States for up to five years.

EMS President Pete Riddle said the company has been supporting OLEM initiatives such as the Superfund program since 1991.

“EMS’ staff and teaming partners are extremely gratified by EPA’s continued confidence in our ability to provide quality, timely, and cost-effective services with full accountability for successful performance,” he stated.

The OLEM is in charge of developing and implementing policy, guidance and direction for the EPA’s waste programs.

The BPA also supports the Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery, the Office of Superfund Remediation and Technology Innovation, and the Office of Emergency Management.