Electrosoft to Support NIST Digital Identity Guidelines Development Work Under New CAPSS Vehicle Task Order

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has awarded Electrosoft a new task order under the Cybersecurity and Privacy Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support the finalization of the fourth NIST Special Publication 800-63 Digital Identity Guidelines revision.

The contract work includes performing foundational and applied research to better understand new and emerging technologies, their impact on existing standards and the implementation of digital identity solutions and assisting the development of national and international identity and access management standards, guidance, best practices, profiles and frameworks to create a suite of secure, privacy-enhancing technologies, Electrosoft said Monday.

According to Sarbari Gupta, CEO of Electrosoft, the NIST guidance will help ensure that digital identity systems are secure and robust to protect users amid the quickly evolving digital landscape.

“We are honored to continue our support of the NIST Digital Identity Program and the ongoing evolution of Digital Identity Guidelines, which focuses on providing foundational risk management processes and requirements that enable the implementation of secure, private, equitable, and accessible identity systems,” Gupta said.

Electrosoft secured its spot on the CAPSS contract in 2023.