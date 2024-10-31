Elbit Systems of America Appoints New Board Members

Elbit Systems of America has appointed Todd Gautier and Scott Greene to its board of directors , which guides company strategies to drive innovation for customers.

Company President and CEO Luke Savoie said in a statement Wednesday, “As Elbit America continues to grow our portfolio and capacity as a critical member of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, it’s important that we have sound guidance. With the addition of Todd Gautier and Scott Greene, the expertise of our Board of Directors expands exponentially.”

Gautier brings over 20 years of experience from L3Harris Technologies, where he served as corporate senior vice president and president of the electronic systems segment, president of the precision engagement sector under the electronic systems group and president of aviation systems.

Before L3Harris, he served for more than 14 years as a U.S. Navy F/A-18 strike fighter pilot and naval aviator.

Greene has over 40 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry including leadership roles in finance, strategic planning, operations, engineering, product development and testing.

He spent most of his career at Lockheed Martin, where he held positions across various business lines and retired as executive VP of the missiles and fire control division.