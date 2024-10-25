in Cybersecurity, News

ECS, Cyware Partner on Government Cybersecurity Design Project

ECS and Cyware have entered into a partnership to work on a design project aimed at bolstering the cybersecurity capabilities of U.S. government agencies including defense and intelligence organizations.

ECS said Thursday it will apply its public sector and cybersecurity knowledge to customize Cyware’s Intel Exchange platform to address the government’s needs and critical infrastructure.

Greg Adams, senior vice president of justice and homeland solutions at ECS, said, “Our collaboration with Cyware on Intel Exchange is a crucial step towards enabling government entities to build a more resilient cybersecurity posture.”

Efforts will focus on enhancing Intel Exchange’s threat intel risk score engine and introducing a custom scoring module to enable analysts to prioritize relevant threats and streamline data triage.

The enhanced capabilities will be revealed to the public sector in November.

Written by Kacey Roberts

