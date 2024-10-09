Dragos Establishes Subsidiary Focused on OT Cybersecurity

Dragos has announced the creation of Dragos Public Sector, a subsidiary designed to deliver operational technology cybersecurity offerings to U.S. federal agencies and other government entities.

The subsidiary will offer products that enhance visibility into federal OT environments; help public sector organizations prioritize and mitigate cyber risks; and improve the government’s ability to detect, respond and recover from OT-related cyber events, Dragos said Wednesday.

Dragos Public Sector holds a top secret facility clearance, which certifies that it operates secure facilities where it can engage with mission partners and work on government projects, and employs OT-focused cyber threat intelligence teams to support organizations in integrating best cybersecurity practices into the design, implementation and retrofit of OT facilities and assets.

“Federal agencies operate in highly sensitive environments that require robust security measures and compliance with stringent regulations,” said Daniel Dorchinsky, general manager of Dragos Public Sector.

“By speeding the government’s ability to identify OT threats and vulnerabilities, assess their severity, respond, and improve OT network resilience, Dragos Public Sector will help agencies protect critical national assets from cyberattacks ranging from opportunistic hacktivists to the most sophisticated state actors,” he added.