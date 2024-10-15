DOT Seeks to Modify Volpe Center IT Support Contract With KBR

The Department of Transportation plans to add $50 million to the ceiling of a contract awarded to KBR to provide mission information technology support services for the John A. Volpe National Transportation Systems Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

According to a notice posted Thursday on SAM.gov, DOT also intends to extend the ordering period for the MITS indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by another six months to ensure the continuity of critical services in support of the Volpe Center.

Interested stakeholders can submit their capability statements or any inquiries through Oct. 25.

The department will consider the responses to determine whether to conduct a competitive procurement for the contract modification.

In 2021, KBR won a potential $127 million contract from DOT to provide MITS services for the Volpe Center.

The contract has several task areas, including technology assessments and modernization and system architectures and framework.

According to DOT, a follow-on MITS competitive contract is expected to be awarded by the summer of 2026.