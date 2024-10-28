DOMA Technologies Appoints New Chief Mission Officer

DOMA Technologies has named Paul Brubaker as chief mission officer responsible for leading the company’s federal health initiatives and advancing related partnerships and initiatives that support the objectives of key government agencies.

Brubaker took on his new role after nearly five years serving the Department of Veterans Affairs as deputy chief information officer for strategic integration of emerging concepts and acting principal deputy assistant secretary within the VA Office of Information and Technology, DOMA said Thursday.

As the agency’s DCIO, he managed the deployment of $1.4 billion in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding for VA technologies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also introduced the VA Innovation Cell to facilitate technical innovations supporting digital transformation and cybersecurity objectives pivotal to veteran health and well-being, restructured DevSecOps to reduce patient wait times for clinical care and improve benefit determinations turnaround, and promoted new models for remote health care delivery, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His public sector career also included time spent as the deputy assistant secretary for cybersecurity and energy delivery systems at the Department of Energy, the principal director for planning, performance management and IT at the Department of Defense, and an administrator for research and innovative technology administration at the Department of Transportation.

Brubaker also held leadership roles at private companies IT Cadre, VMware, Synteractive and Cisco Systems.

Pat Feliciano, president of DOMA, said Brubaker’s deep understanding of federal health systems and strategic insight will help the company innovate and deliver value to federal customers.

According to the new chief mission officer, he will work with company teams and federal partners to improve health care delivery for all.