DMI Booked $97M in Contracts During 3rd Quarter of 2024

DMI said it won new prime and subcontractor awards worth $97 million in total from commercial and public sector customers in the third quarter of 2024.

Services required under the contracts include enterprise mobility management, cybersecurity solutions, cloud and application development and infrastructure support services, DMI said Wednesday.

DMI secured the latest awards after it formed the Dynamic Digital Transformation joint venture with Dynamic Solutions Technology. In March, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency awarded DDT a $14.5 million contract to support and manage the OCC’s enterprise mobility management services.

“We are committed to delivering cutting-edge mobility and digital transformation services that both equip enterprises to meet business objectives and also empower government agencies to better serve the American people,” said Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI.

The U.S. Army Human Resource Command, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Library of Congress and the Office of Personnel Management are among the company’s government clients that procured the said services during the quarter.