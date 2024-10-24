Diana Ceban Joins Tria Federal as EVP of Military & Vet Health

Diana Ceban has joined Tria Federal as the new executive vice president of military and veteran health.

In her new role, Ceban will leverage her strong network of relationships with health-focused customers across the Department of Defense and the Department of Veteran Affairs to transform Tria’s health market , the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced Thursday.

Tim Borchert , CEO of Tria, said, “With her expertise, Tria will scale our ability to deliver mission-critical technology and advisory solutions that help the federal government support and care for our warfighters and everyone who has served our nation.”

Prior to Joining Tria, Ceban served as the vice president of the health market and civilian business unit at the SAIC. As VP, she oversaw the health division throughout the VA, the Military Health System and the Department of Health and Human Services. Ceban also served as the director of business development for SAIC in the federal civilian sector.

“I’m particularly drawn to Tria’s commitment to empowering teams and fostering a culture of growth and inclusion, where diverse perspectives elevate our work,” Ceban said. “The opportunity to contribute to missions that positively impact our nation’s heroes through service is both inspiring and motivating.”

Ceban has a track record of data-driven decision-making, cross-functional collaboration and an intuition for achieving results. She has also previously dealt with profit and loss management, optimizing operational workflows, mergers and acquisitions and aligning long-term growth strategies.

“I look forward to empowering Tria’s diverse talent to develop innovative, transformative solutions that support critical missions, drive performance excellence, and accelerate growth,” Ceban emphasized.