DecisionPoint Lands $81M VA Contract for Organizational Decision Support Services

DecisionPoint has secured an $80.5 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs for organizational decision support services.

In a LinkedIn announcement posted Monday, the company said it will provide resource optimization, data collection, scenario planning and other services to help VA update its investments and operational efficiency.

The department released a sources sought notice on SAM.gov in March, detailing its requirement for organizational decision support. According to the document, the Veterans Health Administration’s Strategic Investment Management Office needs to use Decision Lens platform or an equivalent software as a service for planning and budgeting.

The selected contractor will support SIM’s budget execution monitoring activities, with the subscription enabling unlimited users, data and portfolios for prioritization, planning or funding processes in all tiers.

DesicionPoint said services will be provided in partnership with Decision Lens.

Aside from the recent award, DecisionPoint is also under a five-year, $60 million contract to modernize VA’s customer experience management tool. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award provides for an enterprise SaaS platform to enhance the department’s interaction with military veterans and their families.

