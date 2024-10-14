in Contract Awards, DOD, News

DCS Books $71M Army Contract for Ground Vehicle Simulation Services

DCS Corporation has received a five-year, $70.7 million contract from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command to provide continued technical support to the Ground Vehicle Systems Center’s Simulation Directorate in Warren, Michigan.

Under the award, DCS will deliver services related to the development, integration and execution of immersive simulations including ride motion and crew station/turret motion systems.

The work will help the Army assess the mobility, durability and operational performance of current and future vehicle systems.

GVSC-IS operates a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to advancing physics-based simulations, crew station design and virtual simulation to support the research and development of Army ground combat vehicles.

Written by Kacey Roberts

